Is 'The Original's Leaving Netflix? Find Out About The Vampire Fantasy Show's Fate

Supernatural fantasy show The Originals captured the hearts of many fans when it made its debut on CW in 2013. The show aired for five seasons until 2018. Fans of the show were excited when it arrived on Netflix in August 2018. However, recently, there have been speculations claiming that The Originals will be leaving the popular streaming platform soon. Find out, “is The Originals leaving Netflix?”

Is The Originals leaving Netflix?

Fans of Vampire fantasy series and films like Vampire Diaries and Twilight were thrilled when The Originals debuted in 2013. Many fans at the time believed that the show had filled the void created by Vampire Diaries and Twilight. Five seasons of the Vampire fantasy show are now streaming on Netflix.

However, fans from Australia fans have already seen the show disappear from Netflix. This sparked confusion and panic as fans all across the world started wondering if The Originals is leaving Netflix in their country too. Viewers in the United States have nothing to worry about. According to the reports of a media portal, on Netflix USA, The Originals is firmly staying put. Moreover, Netflix hasn’t announced The Originals removal in any other region of the world yet.

Where to watch The Originals?

As mentioned above all five seasons of The Originals are available on Netflix, in all parts the world except Australia. However, 2020 has been a tough year for shows and movies on Netflix. There has been an exodus with hundreds of shows and films leaving the platform including the wildly popular American Sitcom Friends and Steve Carell starrer The Office, which will be leaving Netflix in early January. According to the reports of a media portal, if The Originals were to leave Netflix, it would more than likely be transferred over to HBO Max, like other shows popular shows like Doctor Who and The Big Bang Theory. At the moment, The Originals is also available on Hulu.

Which shows and films are leaving Netflix in August 2020?

In August 2020 the following shows and films will be leaving Netflix. Skins: Vol. 1 to 7, Love and Paranormal Survivor: Season 1 and 2. The popular 2014 Spanish film The Incident will also bid adieu to the streaming platform in August this year. Moreover, films like Some Kind of Beautiful, Bad Rap, and Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starrer film Just Go With It is leaving too. 2013 LGBT romance film Blue Is the Warmest Color is also departing from Netflix this month. On August,31 films like Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, Clueless, Failure to Launch, He’s Just Not That Into You, The Karate Kid all three parts, and Josh Duhamel and Katherine Heigl starred Life as We Know It will be leaving Netflix too.

