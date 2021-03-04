Is The Salamander Letter Real? What Is The Story Behind The Salamander Letter? Find Out

Netflix's true crime story, Murder Among The Mormons has become quite popular ever since its release. The show focused on the 1984 Salt Lake City bombings by Mark Hoffman, a Mormon missionary. One of the main documents mentioned in the series that was sacred to the Moron religion was the Salamander Letter. Read on to know whether the Salamander Letter is real?

What is the Salamander Letter?

The Salt Lake City bombings were one of the worst crimes that disturbed the Mormon community to their core. As per Distractify, the bombings were related to a bunch of rare, religious documents, sacred to the Mormons. One of the most famous of these documents was the Salamander Letter.

To understand the Salamander letter we have to take a look at Mormon history. In Mormon mythology, their founder Joseph Smith was visited by an Angel who told him about ancient buried books which would end up becoming The Book of Mormon. Now, Mark Hoffman, a Mormon missionary and antiquities and religious texts dealer was working in the Mormon community in the early 1980s. Hoffman gained prominence in the Mormon community after he found a number of sacred Mormon texts which were thought to be lost. He sold these documents to the Mormon church and the McLellin collection and to other private collectors.

Is The Salamander Letter Real?

In 1984, Hoffman came up with the Salamander letter, which he claimed was written by Martin Harris to William Phelps, and it completely went against the history of the Mormon community. If the contents of the turned out to be true, it would mean that the whole of Mormon philosophy and history was based on lies. The document went against everything the Mormon religion believed and stood for and the community was shocked.

The real kicker was, Mark Hoffman was a highly talented document Forger, and he had been very cleverly forging Mormon religious texts and selling them to the highest bidders, claiming that he 'found' them. As more and more people started to question the contents of the letter, a few people started to realise that Hoffman had been putting out forged documents all this time. So, in a sense, the document was a real document, but unfortunately, it was a clever forgery done by Mark Hoffman to fool the Mormons. Stay tuned for more news on Murder Among The Mormons and Netflix.

