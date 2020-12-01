Is 'The West Wing' Leaving Netflix In December? Learn More About The Show's Fate

The American political drama, The West Wing has amassed a huge army of fans since the show was released in 1999. Created by Aaron Sorkin, it was originally broadcasted on NBC from September 1999 to May 2006. As the show’s name suggests, the series is set primarily in The West Wing of the White House. This is where the Oval Office and offices of presidential senior staff are located, and the show is set during the fictitious Democratic administration of Josiah Bartlet. However, news about The West Wing leaving Netflix has been swirling around for a year at this point. Find out, “Is The West Wing leaving Netflix?”

Read | What time does 'Angela's Christmas Wish' release on Netflix? Details inside

Is The West Wing leaving Netflix?

The first-ever report about The West Wing leaving Netflix had been published on What’s on Netflix, back in October 2019. It was reported that during a press event that detailed the new HBO Max service, The West Wing was mentioned as part of its lineup at some point in 2020. Once before, in 2016, the series was also feared to be leaving Netflix but was renewed.

Read | Ryan Reynolds begins shooting for Netflix's 'The Adam Project', shares first photos

When is The West Wing leaving Netflix?

A fresh report in What’s on Netflix has revealed that The West Wing is indeed leaving Netflix this year and will be heading to HBO Max. The show with all its seven seasons will bid farewell to Netflix on December 25, 2020. Once the series departs from Netflix, a day and release date for its appearance on HBO Max will be unveiled. One interesting fact to note here is that the streaming platform HBO Max is owned by WB who owns the distribution rights to the series.

Read | Thomson Andrews is on a roll with three Netflix songs releasing during the holiday season

Is this a huge loss for Netflix?

The answer is a yes and a no. This is because The West Wing never aired on Netflix outside of USA. Hence only its subscriber base in the USA tuned in to stream the show. Most of the audiences in USA had already seen the show on NBC before. Now that The West Wing is departing from Netflix, it is highly unlikely that Netflix will license it for other regions of the world. All the fans who will miss watching Aaron Sorkin's work can also watch The Trial of the Chicago 7 which released to rave reviews on Netflix. In addition to this, Netflix has some of its own political dramas including House of Cards and Designated Survivor but many will argue that none of these come close to the brilliance of The West Wing.

Read | What's leaving Netflix in December 2020? The list includes 'Ip Man, Ocean series' & more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.