Is There A Season 11 Of 'Shameless'? Learn About The Fate Of The Drama Show

Showtime’s Shameless is one of the most highly acclaimed television drama series. It is an American remake of the British original series, Shameless. The show has been successfully running for 10 seasons since, 2011. All 10 Seasons of Shameless were recently released on Netflix and many fans are catching up on the Showtime dramedy. Hence, many fans are wondering, “Is there a Season 11 of Shameless?”

Is there a Season 11 of Shameless?

Shameless narrates the story of the sprawling Gallagher clan who live in South-side of Chicago. The show stars William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, a single father who leaves his children to raise themselves due to a plethora of his own issues. Because of this, the eldest daughter Fiona, played by Emmy Rossum, is charged with the responsibility to hold her younger siblings' lives together.

For all the fans who loved the drama show dearly, it will come as good news that Shameless has indeed been renewed for a Season 11. It has been revealed on the show’s official Instagram handle. Shameless Season 11 was renewed back in January 2020, when Season 10 of the show was still airing.

What is Shameless Season 11 release date?

According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Shameless Season 11 has unfortunately been delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19. Media reports confirm that, before the production on Shameless Season 11 could begin, the world wide lockdown had already begun. The show’s new season was supposed to have started filming in March 2020. Actor Emma Kenney, who plays Debbie Gallagher, took to her Instagram on March 19, to inform Shameless’ fans that the production has shut down due to COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, Shameless Season 11 Release Date is not yet known.

Will Fiona come back in Shameless season 11?

Since the departure of Emmy Rossum from Shameless in Season 9, many fans have been wondering if the actor who plays Fiona will return for Shameless Season 11. According to the reports of a media portal, Emmy Rossum left the show to explore other opportunities. The 33-year-old actor is currently starring in the Peacock show Angelyne. In a recent interview given to a media portal, Shameless’ maker John Wells claimed that Fiona’s return on the show will depend on Emmy Rossum’s schedule. But, the shoemaker also claimed that the team is trying to get Fiona back for Shameless Season 11, even if it’s for a brief period.

