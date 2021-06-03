Is There A Season 2 Of 'Jupiter's Legacy'? Know Details About Netflix's Superhero Series

Jupiter's Legacy is a superhero drama show based on the Image comic book series of the same name by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. It debuted on Netflix in May 2021 with eight episodes and caught much attention from the viewers. Now, the makers have decided on the series' faith for a future outing.

Is there a season 2 of Jupiter's Legacy?

Netflix has recently announced that they have released Jupiter's Legacy cast. It means that they have cancelled the series only after its first season. Fans hoped for Jupiter's Legacy season 2 as the final episode of the debut season hinted that there is more to be shown as one of the main superheroes had turned into the villain. The star cast includes actors like Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Andrew Horton, Elena Kampouris, and others.

Jupiter's Legacy developer on its cancellation

As Jupiter's Legacy was cancelled on Netflix, the makers have planned to expand the universe. Although the platform has stopped its second season, they have given a green light to its spinoff series. A live-action adaptation of Mark Miller's Supercrooks has been ordered. It will be set in the same world as Jupiter's Legacy but will follow supervillains just like in the cancelled show.

Netflix is positioning the new show as the next instalment in an anthology series. Millarworld announced that Supercrooks will first appear as an anime series later this year. The preview will be held at the Annecy animation festival in France later this month. Mark Millar and Leinil Yu will serve as showrunners.

Mark Millar hypes the first look at Netflix's #Supercrooks anime dropping next month!https://t.co/LMGR0hDiC9 pic.twitter.com/dDDgIilZcJ — Anime On ComicBook.com (@comicbookanime) May 26, 2021

Mark Miller told Millarworld that he is really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the "amazing work" everyone did in the first season. He mentioned that he has been asked a lot about what they are planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. He has always "loved crime stories" from Martin Scorcese to Quentin Tarantino and super-villains are always the "most fun" part of any superhero story. The artist noted that to do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels "incredibly fresh" as they explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put them in jail.

Jupiter's Legacy cancelled

Mark Miller asserted that Jupiter’s Legacy is a "vast and rich" space with lots of characters for him and so he is happy to share that their next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic he created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back. Given where they are going next, they have made the tough call of letting their "incredible cast" out of their show commitment as they continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of Jupiter’s Legacy saga. He stated that they are confident they would return to it later and just want to say thank you to the fans for their continued support and to Jupiter's Legacy's cast and crew who made this look so great.

IMAGE: MRMARKMILLER TWITTER

