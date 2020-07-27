Is There Going To Be A Kissing Booth 3? Cliffhanger Ending Gives Hints For The Next Part

The Kissing Booth 2 premiered on Netflix recently and had garnered a lot of mainstream traction, similar to its original film which released back in 2018. A number of fans have come forward and appreciated the film whereas also expressed that they cannot wait for the release of the third part of the romantic franchise. But does the ending of The Kissing Booth 2 actually leave any room for the next film? Read below to know -

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3?

What makes The Kissing Booth 3 affirmative is the cliffhanger ending which the second instalment ends on. Elle Evans played by Joey King faces a tough decision at the end of the film. The cliffhanger ending comes down to a final few moments in the film. After the events of the film, Elle and Noah eventually reconcile. Elle leaves Marco played by Taylor Zakhar Perez behind at the kissing booth and goes to the airport to meet Noah played by Jacob Elordi. Noah does not go to the airport and leaves for the kissing booth to meet Elle and get back with her.

Image courtesy - still from The Kissing Booth 2/Netflix

Elle had promised Lee, her best friend that they will go to college together. Whereas, Noah, has already signed up for Harvard expects Elle to come with her. Elle herself is undecided about the same and chooses to lie about getting put on-hold at both Berkeley and Harvard. Elle now has to choose which person she has to disappoint. Now, with major character development for the characters of The Kissing Booth, it is being speculated that the third instalment will be making its way to Netflix in near-future.

The premise of the next Kissing Booth film is likely to revolve around the same storyline. The film is reportedly going to get announced in the near future. But given the recent delays caused due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected tog et pushed further beyond 2021. Whereas, the Netflix original film franchise is also expected to grow beyond with spin-off films expected too,

