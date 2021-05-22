Is 'Who Killed Sara' In Spanish? Find Out Details About The Netflix Show

Who Killed Sara is a mystery thriller series that streamed on Netflix at the end of March 2021, and its second season was released just a few days ago in May. The show is directed by David Ruiz and Bernardo de la Rosa and stars Manolo Cardona in the key role. Scroll along to know is Who Killed Sara in Spanish, and other details about the show.

Is Who Killed Sara in Spanish?

The show premiered with its first season on March 24, 2021, and consisted of 10 episodes, all of which were co-written by José Ignacio Valenzuela and Rosario Valenzuela. The show which is created by David Murillo R originated in Mexico and thus is in the Spanish language. However, since it streams on Netflix, the show is available with subtitles and also in the dubbed English version.

More about Who Killed Sara?

The second season of the show released this week on May 19, 2021. The latest season consists of eight episodes all of which streamed at once on Wednesday. Both seasons have Perro Azul onboard as producer while Alexis Fridman, Juan Uruchurtu, David "Leche" Ruiz and José Ignacio Valenzuela were the executive producers on the show.

The Mexican mystery-thriller television series stars Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman, who is convicted on charges of murdering his sister, a crime he did not commit. He gets out of prison after 18 years and decides to take revenge on the Lazcano family. He is also on a mission to find who was it that killed his sister. By profession, Alex is a hacker.

The cast also features Leo Deluglio who plays the younger version of Alex. Alongside, Alejandro Nones who plays Rodolfo Lazcano, who is the eldest son of Cesar Lazcanoand dated Sara; he is also Alex’s best friend. Andres Baida plays the younger version of Rodolfo. Sara Guzman is played by Ximena Lamadrid on the show, she was tragically killed one day while spending time with the Lazcanos. The cast also features Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Claudia Ramírez and Eugenio Siller in other pivotal roles.

Image: Who Killed Sara Instagram

