Is Why Did You Kill Me Based On A True Story? Know Full Details Of The Plot Here

Released on April 14, 2021, Why Did You Kill Me? tells an intriguing story fn the mission of an American mother to find the murderer of her daughter, Crystal Theobald. The family tries to track down the killer using her MySpace account. While stories of people getting involved in dangerous incidents including murder via social media is a common occurrence in reel and real lives, Netflix subscribers are left asking if "Is Why Did You Kill Me based on a true story?".

Is Why Did You Kill Me based on a true story?

The movie is a documentary on Netflix that focuses on Belinda Lane's mission to find the murderer of her daughter 24-year-old Crystal Theobald. As shown in the trailer, the mother creates a MySpace account for her daughter and appoints her niece to act as "Angel", the virtual name of Crystal's MySpace account. The documentary Why Did You Kill Me shares the family's experience of the 10 years spent searching for the killer of Crystal Theobald.

Belinda Lane had witnessed her daughter being shot by a gun-wielding stranger. Theobald's brother and boyfriend were also present in the car during the encounter. She used the information she had to befriend 5150 local gang members to receive all the evidence for the conviction.

With all the information found, she was able to pin down her daughter's murderer. The mission began in 2006. Belinda promised her daughter that she would bring her justice and that the murderer would be convicted. In 2016, after creating two fake accounts and connecting with all the potential suspects of the murder, her efforts began getting good results. William Sotela was found guilty of being involved in the murder of Crystal Theobald. The criminal was sentenced to 22-years of prison, according to Marie Claire.

Why Did You Kill Me? is available to watch on Netflix. The documentary was well-received as viewers gave it 5.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb and 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. The series Why Did You Kill Me has been directed by Fredrick Munk, who has also been producer for various other projects such as A History of Cuban Dance, The New Yorker Presents, and been a part of Buena Vista Social Club, among several other movies.

Promo Image Source: Still from Why Did You Kill me?