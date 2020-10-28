Is William DeVry Leaving General Hospital? Why Is Willian DeVry Leaving The Show?

Rumours about William DeVry leaving the soap opera General Hospital has stirred a storm on the internet. General Hospital is one of the longest-running soap opera with 58 seasons till now. Fans of the show have been left wondering if William is being fired from the show, read on to know the latest developments about the same.

Is William DeVry leaving General Hospital?

According to a report in Day Time Confidential, it is expected that William DeVry has been asked to leave the show and shall not be seen in the upcoming seasons. The actor portrays the character of Julian Jerome in the show and has been a part of the soap opera since the year 2013. Therefore, the rumours about her leaving the show have shocked the fans of the show who have loved him in the role of a mob boss.

There has been no official statement about William DeVry leaving the show and these are just rumours at the moment. There are no reports revealing how the character will be made to exit the show if that happens. If the rumours and speculations are true, then only time will tell how Julian Jerome’s character be rounded up in the show.

Reason for William DeVry leaving GH

While the rumours about William DeVry leaving the show are rife, the reason behind his exit is unknown. His character was introduced in the show as a media tycoon called Derek Wells. But soon it was revealed that he is actually a mob boss called Julian Jerome who was presumed dead and his character was well-received by fans and critics alike.

William DeVry career

William DeVry started his career in films and television in the year 1994. The actor has been a part of shows like The Bold and The Beautiful, in which he portrayed the character of Stephen “Storm” Logan Jr. He has also portrayed the character of Michael Cambias on All My Children and his character was depicted as a sociopath.

Details about General Hospital

General Hospital is about the wealthy Quartermaine family that continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles. The show started airing in 1963 is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American Soap opera in production. The show has seen a number of characters come and go.

