Is Willow Leaving 'Home And Away'? Here Is What Sarah Roberts Has To Say

Sarah Roberts has gained popularity after playing the role of Willow in the long-time running television soap opera Home and Away for 5 years. While the show has introduced a lot of new characters time and again, Willow has been a major character in the show for a long time now. Is Willow leaving Home and Away? The actor took to Instagram to share that she is bidding adieu to Summer Bay and the show for good.

Sarah Roberts bids adieu to Home and Away

In an interview with Digital Spy, the 35-year-old actor revealed that her departure from the show has come at the right time and she has decided to take the break to reflect on herself and to just relax. The actor who has been a part of the show for 5 years shared that she wants to reflect on herself within and outside of work and it will be nice to work on herself for a bit. She added, "I need to step back, relax and breathe." Sharing her future plans, the actor said that she wants to meditate, have family time, work out and enjoy life.

Even though she is leaving the show for good, Sarah says that she will miss her co-workers with whom she has been working since 2017 and shares that the best thing that came out of the show is her husband James Stewart whom she fell in love with during the shoot of the show. James Stewart plays the role of Dr Justin Alex in Home and Away and played one of the most important characters in Willow's life. Willow and Dr Alex had a romantic relationship in the show for quite a while and the actor asked the producers to revisit it for her exit.

More about Home and Away

Home and Away started airing way back in 1988 and has since remained one of the most consistently successful shows on Australian television. It is the second-longest drama series that has been running on Australian television with over 7500 episodes being aired to date. Home and Away revolves around the lives of the residents in Summer Bay, a fictional town in Wales. Apart from Sarah Roberts, the show also stars actors such as Ditch Davey, Penny McNamee, Sam Frost, Chloe Anderson, Mia Anderson and many others.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sarah Roberts Instagram)