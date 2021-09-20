'It All Started With Season 1': Manoj Bajpayee Elated As 'The Family Man' Clocks Two Years

Manoj Bajpayee starrer, The Family Man is one of the much-loved web series in the country. The show also comes among the highest-rated series on IMDb, with a score of 8.8 on 10. The show clocked two years today on September 20, 2021, and its cast took to social media to celebrate its success.

Actor Manoj Bajpai shared the official poster of the Amazon Prime Video series on his Instagram handle. In the caption, the actor wrote, "And it all started with season 1 !! #2yearsofhefamilyman 🙏🙏🙏." He also reshared an Instagram post by Sharib Hashmi, who plays the role of JK Talpade, featuring a clip from the show's first episode and wrote, "GANPATI Bappa Morya!!!." Sharing the video, Sharib Hashmi penned a funny caption. It read, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! Agle baras tu jaldi aa!!! Tiwari bola “Ganpati Bappa se Prarthna kar” .. main kiya … Ganpati Bappa Morya Bola!! Aur Ekdum positive socha .. 🙏🙏❤️❤️ And rest, as they say, is … HISTORY !!!! CELEBRATING 2 YEARS OF ‘THE FAMILY MAN’ 🎉🎉🕺🏻🕺🏻."

Details about The Family Man

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role of a spy. The show also has Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Vedant Sinha, Gul Panag and Shahad Ali in pivotal roles. The popular director duo Raj and DK made the show which premiered on the OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video. The show's plot revolved around a middle-class man Shrikant Tiwari, who serves as a secret agent in a national intelligence agency. When he comes across a mission involving a terrorist, he grows away from his wife and family.

Details about The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 saw several new faces, including South star Samantha Akkineni. The show's plot finally sees Shrikant Tiwari's professional and personal life crossing paths. When he rejoins his intelligence force, his rival kidnaps his daughter. However, he accomplishes his mission and saves his daughter. Manoj Bajpayee recently won the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Award in the category, Best Performance Male for his performance in the show. Samantha Akkineni also bagged Best Performance Female, for her portrayal of Raji in the show.

Image: Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj & @familymanamazon