'It Happened In Calcutta' Cast Members Give Major 60s & 70s Retro Style Inspirations; See

It Happened in Calcutta is a series airing on the online platform Zee5. The story is set during the times of the Indo-Pak war when India faced the outbreak of a deadly cholera pandemic. This caused severe unrest among the political classes. The series tells several tales through its immersive writing and screenplay. The visuals take the viewer back to the 60s and 70s era of the city. Here are some styling tips from the series you can incorporate for yourself.

Also Read | 'It Happened In Calcutta Cast': Meet Ronobir Chatterjee And Kusum Of ALTBalaji's Webseries

It Happened in Calcutta cast members give major 60s and 70s retro style inspirations

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Reveals Her First Look As A Parsi Mother From Her Netflix Original 'Maska'

Also Read | Netflix Series And Movies To Look Out For In March 2020; Here Is The Complete List

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra plays the role of Ronobir Chatterjee. Ronobir is a kind of guy who is a Casanova with little to no morals and enjoys life as it comes. He can be seen dressed in slim fit shirts and bright coloured suits mixed with the iconic bell bottoms. His hairstyle too is something unique with respect to the era his character is in.

Also Read | Who Is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Her

Harman Singha

Harman plays the role of Dr Ratan Bagchi who has a tendency of getting friend-zoned often. He dresses up in high waist bottoms and regular fit suits. Ratan is the staple boy next door of the 60s according to fans.

Simran Kaur Mundi

Simran Kaur plays the role of Sujata. Her character is a charming lady who has just returned from London. Her character is in love with Karan’s character and their love story is something the fans root for. Sujata’s style comprises of vintage flared dresses and hair do is a retro bob with minimal makeup.

Pamela Singh Bhutoria

Pamela plays the role of an actor with the name of Monalisa. Her character is a huge fan of Marilyn Monroe and therefore her outfits reflect it. Her hair is styled with the classic retro curls and her make up is done with eye-popping colours.

Naghma Rizwan

Nagma plays the role of a fierce Bengali girl named Kusum. She is a typical Bengali girl with a proper college education. She dresses up in classic salwar kameez, however, she has now transitioned into more fancy hairdos and retro sarees.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.