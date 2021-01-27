Itaewon Class Star Park Seo Joon Gives His Fandom Unique Nickname | Watch

Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon has a massive fan following because of his looks and acting skills in several Korean dramas and movies. The South Korean actor has a Youtube channel and keeps his fans updated about his personal life by uploading videos there. Read on to know more about what nickname he has chosen for his fandom.

Park Seo Joon's nickname for his fandom

Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon, in his 33rd Youtube video, talked about giving a nickname to his massive fandom. The actor had a lot of name suggestions which he read out aloud and narrowed down to one unique nickname. Joon could be seen wearing a white full-sleeved shirt and read out names like Park Sa, Sertep, Ser-ro, Parker, Doctor, Box, Officer, Seo Tap, and Joonba. After reading a long list of suggestions, he finalized the name Jeomju, as his fandom’s nickname. Talking about this name he said that it has a feel-good vibe and hence wanted to go ahead with it. You can see the entire video here.

The actor recently celebrated his 32nd birthday and spoke in the video about growing old. He stated that he doesn't feel bad about growing old and feels that with age, his performances are becoming more mature. Therefore, he said that ageing is not at all terrible for him. The actor thanked the fandom and everyone else who have constantly supported him through his journey and hopes to work harder in coming times.

Park Seo Joon recently became the first Korean actor to cross the one million subscribers mark on YouTube. He is one of the most popular Korean actors, as he has featured in numerous beloved Korean drama shows, including Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, and Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. Park Seo Joon has even received a Gold Play Button, a reward gifted to him by YouTube for crossing the one million subscribers milestone.

The South Korean actor began sharing videos about his day to day life back in July 2019. The actor even shared moments from his Philippines trip. Moreover, fans of Itaewon Class can also find some interesting behind the scenes footage of Park Seo Joon, as he often shares videos about his life amid the busy schedule of promotions and filming.

Image Credits: bn.psj2013 Instagram Account

