'Italian Job,’ ‘Love Story,’ ‘Fatal Attraction’ To Get Series Adaptations On Paramount+

Paramount Television Studios president Nicole Clemens told The Hollywood Reporter that Italian Job, Love Story, and Fatal Attraction are among films that will be given their own series adaptations for Paramount Picture's new digital platform, Paramount+. Clemens explained all the details during the interview about the movies' reboots. Paramount+ will be available for download from March 4, 2021, for viewers in the United States only.

The latest movie reboots planned by Paramount Pictures

On February 24, 2021, Paramount Television Studios president Nicole Clemens presented a range of original TV series based on many fan favourite movies to investors. The list of movies to get a series adaptation are Love Story, Italian Job, Fatal Attraction, The Parallax View and Flashdance. All the series are currently under development.

Previously, it was announced that Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the making-of The Godfather and The Offer will all receive their own series under Paramount Television Studios. Grease and Fatal Attraction have already received a script-to-series commitment. Clemens has roped in Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage who are famous for producing the series The O.C. and Gossip Girl. The duo said, "We’re beyond excited to update it for the next generation, and to be working again with Nicole and the Paramount Television Studios team as well our friends at CBS Television Studios.”

Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin Hynes will be writing the series adaptation for Fatal Attraction. The show's potential plot will be a modern twist to "the classic psychosexual thriller and 80s cultural touchstone”. The series will focus on the perspective of "strong women, personality disorders, victim shaming and coercive control.”

Matt Wheeler of Hawaii Five-O fame will be writing the series based on the Italian Job. The series will follow the story of Michael Caine’s character Charlie Croker's grandchildren. Paula Wagner will be the executive producer of The Parallax View series adaptation, but no writer has been assigned to the project. The original 1974 film included Joseph Frady, Lee Carter, Austin Tucker, Bill Rintels, Bill McKinney, Jo Ann Harris among others.

