'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' To '13 Reasons Why'; Watch These Web Series About Mental Health

With the ongoing pandemic showing no signs of slowing down as the world gets introduced to new variants, people are further compelled to put their normal lives at a halt and live by the new rules and guidelines of COVID-19. This has resulted in people dealing with their mental health issues whilst being isolated from their friends and family. However, films and series have proven a great source of entertainment and a breather from such issues. Take a look at the list of series on OTT platforms that address and deal with mental health.

1. It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Starring Seo Yea‑ji, Kim Soo‑hyun and Oh Jung‑se, the series deals with a number of mental disorders such as antisocial personality disorder, autism and more. Additionally, the show also deals with the mysterious disappearance of a character connected with a gruesome murder. It is available on Netflix for interested viewers to watch.

2. Sex Education

The teen drama stars actors like Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, Aimee Lou Wood, Mimi Keene and more. The drama covers the taboo subject of sex between young teens and the complications that arose after having unprotected intercourse. The series was praised for its sensitive take on the taboo subject whilst dealing with shame, embarrassment among teenagers around the topic. Viewers can watch the show on Netflix.

3. Atypical

Starring Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fivel Stewart and more, Atypical on Netflix follows the story of Sam, a teen on the autism spectrum. Sam decides to change his romantic situation and take matters into his own hands which results in his mother finding a new path in her life. These changes cause Sam's whole family to find a new meaning of 'normal' in their lives.

4. 13 Reasons Why

One of the biggest series of 2017 on Netflix, 13 Reasons Why had taken the internet by storm with its depiction of mental health and other sensitive topics. The series revolved around a teenager recording 13 tapes for her friends where she revealed the reasons behind committing suicide. The series also deals with bullying, rape, violence and more.

5. Euphoria

The HBO Max show stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sweeny Sydney, Hunter Schafer and more. Euphoria revolves around a bunch of high school students engaging in drug abuse, violence, money, fame and more. The series was commended for its cinematography and soundtracks.

Image: Twitter/@DiscussingFilm/starluney