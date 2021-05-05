Jaaved Jaaferi Shares Latest Poster Of 'Lava Ka Dhaava' As It Streams Online

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 05, 2021, to share a new poster of the much-awaited show Lava Ka Dhaava as it is all set to release on Netflix today. Along with the poster, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, netizens went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaaved Jaaferi shared the latest poster of his upcoming show. In the poster, Jaaved can be seen giving a shocked reaction while people can be seen performing various tasks. The poster also shows the title of the show in bold and it says that it's now streaming on Netflix. Along with the poster, Jaaved wrote, “I know times are grim... but something to divert your attention briefly is kinda welcome sometimes. Hope this attempt makes you’ll smile. Streaming on @NetflixIndia”. Take a look at the post below.

I know times are grim.. but something to divert your attention briefly is kinda welcome sometimes. Hope this attempt makes you’ll smile. Streaming on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/iRH1EGv4oQ — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 5, 2021

As soon as Jaaved shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users revealed that they are eagerly waiting for the show, while some went on to wish him luck. One of the users wrote, “Hurraaayyy lot aye humare purane din”. Another user wrote, “Saw the trailer earlier this week and really excited to have those Takeshi's Castle vibes again with your commentary. Thanks for this @jaavedjaaferi”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Saw the trailer earlier this week and really excited to have those Takeshi's Castle vibes again with your commentary.

Thanks for this @jaavedjaaferi — Chirag Gupta (@dilli_vala) May 5, 2021

You are the best ! ðŸ™ — Pradeep kumar (@Pradeep22587909) May 5, 2021

* fanboy screaming starts * — Manvinder Singh Walia (@ManvinderWalia) May 5, 2021

No one in the world can give background commentary like you sir. ( I don't know the technical name for that).

Hats off to you and your humour style. — Sumit Sandal Bairwa (@sumitbairwa) May 5, 2021

About the show

Lava Ka Dhaava is a dubbed adaptation of the Netflix game show series Floor is Lava, hosted by Rutledge Wood. The only difference between Lava Ka Dhaava and Season 1 of Floor is Lava is the host. Jaaved Jaaferi will provide Hindi commentary for the series. He is best known for his work on the Indian adaptation of the Japanese game show Takeshi's Castle. Lava Ka Dhaava is set to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. IST. The trailer of the show also went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and they were very excited about it. Watch the trailer below.

Image: Jaaved Jaaferi Instagram