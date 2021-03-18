'Jabriya Jodi' Fame Priyank Tiwari Plays A Lucknow Boy In 'Love J Action'

Actor Priyank Tiwari who was seen in Jabriya Jodi, ZEE5's Bamfaad, and the Bollywood film Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota is currently seen in Sony LIV's Love J Action streaming since March 12, 2021. Helmed by director Saurabh Tewari, Love J Action cast also includes Rohit Chaudhary, Puru Chibber, Anud Singh Dhaka and Kangan Baruah Nangia in important and supporting roles.

Priyank Tiwari plays a Lucknow boy in 'Love J Action'

Talking about his character Priyank Tiwari shared, "I am playing a character named Minty Singh Agrasen in Love J Action. So basically when I heard the narration, the character Minty sounded very playful to me. Since I belong to Kanpur, U.P, where I've actually seen guys like Minty, that's the most basic thing which attracted me. If I talk about Minty so he is a very pampered child of his family and such a brat he is that he always believes that he is a king." READ | Parineeti Chopra's 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' vs 'Jabariya Jodi' box-office collection Talking about the film he said, "Love J Action is all about love story mainly but along with this, people will get to see how the writers and directors have pinched the other issues of our society. Love J Action plot revolves around a small-town love story, where there’s a typical smart boy Jackson a beautiful girl Kamya who is Minty’s sister. The guy falls in love with Kamya, though Kamya is already engaged with SP then too she has a soft corner for Jackson. Hence they plan to run away from the city and how the story goes interesting with this factor" READ | Vikas Gupta demands apology from Vikas Khoker, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma in new video

He further added that after the lockdown, this film was his first project. Altogether it was a very new feeling and working with Director Saurabh Tewari only added to his happiness. He said that the director allows one to play with the character and does not set any boundaries or any sort of limits. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Priyank said that he is shooting for a web series in January and currently, he is shooting for another web show. He mentioned that he cannot reveal the project name and he's eager for them to release the shows since his character is completely different from Minty.