Jacob Anderson Opens Up About How 'Game Of Thrones' Prepared Him For ‘Doctor Who' Debut

Jacob Anderson rose to fame after his role in the HBO hit drama series, Game of Thrones as he played Grey Worm. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming project and will be seen in Doctor Who, in which he will mark his debut and take on the role of Vinder in the much-loved time travel show. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed how his role as Grey Worm helped him to take on his role in the upcoming season of the Jodie Whittaker-starrer.

Jacob Anderson's Doctor Who's debut

The actor was earlier seen in Broadchurch season 1 with the Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and gained some experience in the crime, drama and fantasy genres. Jacob Anderson recently opened up about his role in Doctor Who and drew a parallel to his role in Game of Thrones. He mentioned that the HBO series prepared him 'in terms of the things that become normal'. He mentioned although Game of Thrones may have been a million-dollar project, there were days when the assistant director put on a green suit and pretended to be a horse. He continued to mention that it was instances like that that made it 'hard to take it seriously'. He further mentioned that the assistant director had to later stop putting on the suit, as it made Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke (who played Missandei and Daenerys Targaryen respectively) burst out laughing. He mentioned that it was moments like these that prepared him for his role in Doctor Who.

The actor further opened up about how he bagged the role in Doctor Who. He mentioned that his agent told him he had a call from Chris Chibnall and the show was something he 'always wanted to be a part of'. The news made the actor 'bounce around the room' in excitement and called it one of his 'most fulfilling work experiences'.

More about Jacob Anderson's character in Doctor Who

The actor mentioned in his interview with the publication that he would be stepping into the shoes of Vinder, a skilled fighter pilot. He finds himself stranded after being roped into a controversy. The actor mentioned that his character finds himself in the middle of a 'huge galactic-scale event'

Image: Instagram/@doctorwhoflux