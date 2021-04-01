Jada Pinkett Smith And Daughter Willow Smith Discuss 'swooning' Over Women

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith welcomed her daughter Willow Smith. The two were seen in a recent clip discussing having feelings for women and "falling in love" with them. In a video posted on the official Facebook page of Red Table Talk, the two spoke about being swooned by women in the past.

Red Table Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow discuss "falling for women"

Jada Pinkett Smith tells Willow that she believed that she could fall in love with a woman someday. Willow replied that she did have strong feelings for women in the past when she would swoon over them and gushed over their looks, skills and other things. Jada too admitted to her co-host and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris that she had swooned over other women in the past. She said that she had been infatuated with a woman "twice".

Adrienne said that she couldn't relate to it as she never had such an experience with any woman before. Jada explained that she felt that way in her early-20s. Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter then said that while she "hasn't yet fallen in love with a woman" she could "definitely" expect to have a relationship with one in the future since she has experienced feelings for women in the past.

Guests on Red Table Talk: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts

The three generations of women in the Smith family have always been open about topics. Often, the trio also invites guests on their show to discuss a variety of topics. In the most recent episode, the Smiths welcomed Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts. In one of the clips posted on Red Table Talk's Facebook page, Niecy discussed how Betts was the first woman that she felt attracted to.

She also spoke about her other spouses over the years including Don Nash and Jay Tucker. Nash discussed how she fell in love with Jessica Betts. The comedian added that it was the first time she "felt seen", to which Jada Pinkett Smith and the others agreed.

Niecy also discussed her therapy sessions with her family. She spoke about how many women in her family believed that having a "man" in their life was a sign of "validation" for themselves.

(Promo Image Source: Willow Smith Instagram)