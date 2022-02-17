Jaideep Ahlawat And Zeeshan Ayyub Join Hands For Zee5's Web Series 'Bloody Brothers'

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub will be soon seen sharing space in an upcoming yet new web series Bloody Brothers. The actors always steel the show with their outstanding acting skills and it is definitely the best news for fans as the series will mark the duo's third collaboration. The six-part web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Shaad Ali.

Bloody Brothers is the Indian adaptation of British mystery thriller Guilt. Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series will premiere on ZEE5 next month. The series is headlined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, along with a terrific ensemble of Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitnedra Joshi.

More about the web series

The story of Bloody Brothers revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum café. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are happy to further enhance ZEE5’s slate with premium and quality content which will resonate with viewers. In Bloody Brothers, we have explored the realm of dark comedy, with a stellar star cast in an unconventional setting."

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “With Bloody Brothers, we add another captivating story to our content slate." He further added, "It is a story of two brothers who must stick together to fight through a challenging situation. Jaideep and Zeeshan are an absolute delight as Jaggi and Daljeet." "I am extremely happy to have partnered with Sameer, Applause and BBC Studios India on this series packed with unexpected plot twists and black humour", he further stated.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment stated, “Even as we gear up for the launch of Mithya, we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5." "Helmed by the dynamic Shaad Ali and headlined by the brilliant duo Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, ‘Bloody Brothers’ is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, love, crime and drama", he continued.

Image: PR