Jaideep Ahlawat Gets Rs 20 Crore Remuneration For 'Paatal Lok 2'? Here's What We Know

Sometimes, it takes just one success to turn one's life around and set the person upon a money-spinning journey. That seemed to be the case for Jaideep Ahlawat.

The actor has been around in the industry for over a decade and has given numerous impactful performances, but he seems to be getting his due recognition now. That's evident from reports that claim he is being paid Rs 20 crore for the second season of the series Paatal Lok. The whopping sum is being claimed to be 50 times the figure he had earned for season one.

Jaideep Ahlawat charging Rs 20 crore for Paatal Lok season 2?

Jaideep Ahlawat, as per a report on Pinkvilla, was being paid a 'handsome sum' of Rs 20 crore for the upcoming season of Paatal Lok. He had been paid Rs 40 lakh for the first season.

However, the makers considered his performance as one of the major factors for the show to achieve success. As a result, his salary has gone up by 50 times, the report added.

It was a general system to hike the actor's salary after the first season of the series. However, the 'tides' seemed to have turned massively in favour of the Raazi star.

Paatal Lok 2 to hit the screens soon

The reports of the actor's remuneration had emerged after Jaideep had announced the next season. He quipped over his dialogue 'Maine WhatsApp pe padhe tha', which had even sparked memes, and that before the messaging platform, netizens should read it from the horse's mouth.

Jaideep announced that the 'wait is over' and they were going to come up with the second season soon. The 44-year-old expressed his gratitude to fans for showering love on the series.

The second season was expected to go on floors from the end of 2022 or the start of 2023, the report said.

Jaideep had enacted the character of a policeman in the series, and his journey deeper into the dark truths as he investigates a high-profile assassination case formed the crux of the story.

The series was massively talked about and a controversial series, produced by Anushka Sharma, among others. The series has been created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. It also starred Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh ,Abhishek Banerjee.