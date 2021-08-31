Jaipur Firm Gives Holiday To Watch 'Money Heist', Netizens Call Its Employees 'lucky'

An IT company in Jaipur, Verve Logic has taken the Money Heist season 5 craze to the next level and declared a ‘Netflix and Chill holiday’ for its employees on September 3. This came after Netflix took to his Twitter account and teased if September 3 will be a bank holiday. The first part of the fifth season of the crime thriller is set to release on Netflix on September 3.

Rajasthan firm gives employees ‘Netflix and Chill holiday’

Netflix recently took to its Twitter account and wondered if September 3 would be a bank holiday so fans could enjoy the upcoming season of Money Heist. They wrote, “Can we assume that 3rd September is a bank holiday? Money Heist day, #JaldiAao! 🗣️” Verve Logic took Netflix’s tweet seriously and decided to give their employees the day off. The company also uploaded a ‘Work from Home task list’.

Verve Logic took to its Instagram account and shared a letter from the company’s CEO Abhishek Jain, which has been receiving heaps of love online. The caption of the post was in response to Netflix’s tweet and it read, “Not sure about banks but we are definitely keeping a holiday on 3rd September! 😉❤️ Jaldi Aao... Jaldi Aao.” The CEO wrote a quirky letter to the company’s employees and mentioned, “Sometimes moments of chill be the best pills for energy at your work.”

“So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire caste,” Jain wrote. He also thanked employees for their ‘amazing spirit’ while they were working from home during the pandemic. The CEO said, “Ek break tho banta hai,” and signed off with the classic Money Heist theme song, “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao”

The letter received love and praise from across the world on social media. The official Netflix account also reshared the company’s letter. They wrote, “We had our ‘bank work’ excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!”

We had our "bank work" excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic! 💯 https://t.co/2wb5c6MORm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 30, 2021

Netizens' reactions

Netizens took to the comment section of the IT firm’s post and praised the company for its decision. An individual mentioned that giving employees the day off to watch Money Heist season 5 was a great way to ‘make employees happy’. He wrote, "You are going to achieve great heights." Others praised the CEO and were amazed by the decision.

Apart from Instagram users hailing Abhishek Jain for the step he took, they also took a humorous approach to the situation and asked if the company had any vacancies.

Another netizen thanked the organization for ‘changing the corporate working culture.’ He wrote, “It shows that you are not a money machine but such great human beings.”

Others took to the comments to mention that the company’s employees are extremely lucky. They also mentioned they respected the management for their decision and that the step was a great initiative.

