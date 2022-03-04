After fueling the audience’s excitement with its first look poster, Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the gripping teaser of the much-awaited drama thriller, Jalsa. The film stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in key roles. The teaser takes the audience into the intense word of Jalsa that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale.

The Suresh Triveni directorial, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

Amazon Prime Video drops Jalsa teaser

The teaser is replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you intrigued for more. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. Vidya shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to uncover a story within a story! #JalsaOnPrime on 18th March, on @primevideoin…Teaser out now!”

Earlier, the makers had shared the posters of the film starring Vidya and Shefali. One of the posters showed Vidya’s character in the film as she stands bold while looking in the camera while her shadow behind looks scared and full of miseries. The other poster gave a glimpse of Shefali’s character as she smiles and her shadow looks fierce in the background. The forthcoming drama Jalsa is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. The film is also a reunion for Triveni, Balan, and Kaul following the 2017 comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following films like Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. After Shakuntala Devi and Sherni, it is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Balan.

IMAGE: Instagram/BalanVidya