James Gunn Teases New DC Show After John Cena's 'Peacemaker'; 'We're Stepping Forward'

Filmmaker James Gunn is currently basking in the success of his show Peacemaker that premiered this week on HBO Max. Peacemaker is the first-ever TV series in DC Extended Universe and serves as the spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. Gunn recently opened up about what was next in store for him post the show's release a revealed that he was in talks with DC for another TV show.

James Gunn teases new DC project

In an interview with Collider, James Gunn opened up about his next project with DC post the release of Peacemaker and revealed that it was going to be another TV show. Gunn said, "You know, we're stepping forward. It keeps happening. We'll see what's happening, and I'll know what's happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning." The filmmaker was asked whether the project was a film or series, to which he replied, "It's TV. There you go."

More about Peacemaker

Meanwhile, Peacemaker starring John Cena in the titular role premiered on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the show while he directed five of them and also serves as the showrunner. The series explores the origin of the Peacemaker's character and picks up after the events of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad that was also directed by Gunn.

Netizens took to the microblogging site Twitter to post their reviews of the show. Several netizens praised the introduction of the series and James Gunn's direction and his sense of humour that has been reflected in the new TV series. The show also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji. The first three episodes of the show were released on January 13, on HBO Max. The rest of the series will be released weekly through February 17.

On the other hand, James Gunn is also working on Marvel's superhero movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023 and has begun shooting. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone with Will Poulter joining the cast as Adam Warlock.

