James Lafferty Addresses Possible 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Speculations; Read

If you are waiting for a One Tree Hill 2.0, you may expect some disappointment. James Lafferty, who starred as Nathan Scott in the long-running teen drama series 'One Tree Hill' has said that the reboot of the show isn't on the horizon. He has said that he will explore the 'reboot culture' in his upcoming show 'Everyone is Doing Great' where he will be joined by co-star Stephen Colletti. Sexual harassment allegations against One Tree Hill shows' creator Mark Schwahn where writers and female actors on the show accused him of running a toxic workplace that included sexual assault — are likely holding up the project too, but Lafferty has kept the details of that under wraps.

One Tree Hill reboot updates

According to E! Online, James Lafferty who played Nathan Scott in One Tree Hill, which ran from 2003 to 2012 for a total of nine seasons has said exclusively to E! News, that he isn't expecting a reboot of the popular teen drama series. His co-star Stephen Colletti also echoed the statement, as they both are currently reuniting for a new comedy series titled 'Everyone Is Doing Great' which debuted Wednesday, January 13, on Hulu.

On Everyone Is Doing Great, Lafferty and Colletti play former TV stars who lean on each other for support as they continue their acting careers and try to reclaim their former level of Hollywood success. The actors also wrote and co-produced the new series. As for the One Tree Hill reboot, Lafferty said that he finds the reboot culture sort of 'fascinating and kind-of bizarre'. He has asserted that he is currently focused on Everyone is Doing Great. He wants to explore the possibility of reboots with the new show, where he can re-visit his character 'from the past' and play around with it. And as for the OTH reboot speculations, fans can at least expect the reunion of their favourite One Tree Hill cast members on his new show. One Tree Hill cast members have also repeatedly dismissed the idea of a formal reboot of the show hitting screens anytime soon.

All about One Tree Hill (2003-2012)

“One Tree Hill”, the American teen-drama series, ran from 2003 to 2012 and starred James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, and Sophia Bush. The series is about a group of high school students struggling to get through life, from estranged fathers to Eastern European mobsters. This show became a huge teen sensation and ran for nine long seasons for 187 episodes. The series, conceived by Mark Scwahn, won two Teen Choice awards and is the fourth longest-running show on The CW network, after Smallville, 7th Heaven, and Supernatural. The show has depicted the themes of love, friendship, rivalries, and betrayal, and explores the reasons behind them, and the show was critically acclaimed with several North American critics calling it 'one of the best teen dramas of all time'. The famous opening theme song of the series 'I Don't Wanna Be' by Gavin McCraw played for five seasons until it was brought back as the opening theme on the eighth season after popular fan requests.

Promo Pic: A still from the show 'One Tree Hill, James Lafferty/Instagram.

