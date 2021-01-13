James McCoy Taylor Thanks ABC For Their Support In US Capitol Riots, Network Denies Claims

James McCoy Taylor stirred a storm among his fans when he thanked the ABC networks for their support. The former Bachelorette contestant claimed that the network supported him after his participation in last week’s riots at the US Capitol. However, the ABC Network has denied his claims and has called it false.

James McCoy Taylor thanks ABC network for their support

In a recent tweet, James McCoy tweeted that “The Bachelor Family” for “supporting me during this time….from top to bottom”. He further stated in the tweet that “conservative producers are the best”. The former contestant further tagged the network and the show he has been associated with and wrote, “Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President.” Check out the tweet below.

Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time... from top to bottom.



Conservative producers are the best!!



Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President. — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) January 12, 2021

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

A while back, James McCoy Taylor had revealed his intentions of attending the rally protesting the results of the 2020 US Presidential Elections. He even encouraged more netizens to join as he referred to Trump as “a man who’s been fighting for you for 4 years..” check out the old tweet below.

DC tomorrow#MarchForTrump



Take a bus. Drive. MSG me if you need a plane ticket... just don’t make an excuse not to fight for a man who’s been fighting for you for 4 years



See y’all there



We’re with you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump



RT !!! pic.twitter.com/Lyu3rM72v5 — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) January 5, 2021

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

ABC denies James McCoy Taylor's claims

In a report published by E Online, it has been revealed that the remarks made by Taylor are untrue. Reportedly, the network has not praised him for his actions and has not supported him in any way pertaining to the US Capitol Riots. The media portal revealed that a source close to ABC called claims made by James “unequivocally false”.

James McCoy has not made it clear or did not go into details as to how the network or the show had helped him during the US Capitol Riots. The television personality has not even posted any pictures from the riots to show how involved was he in the US capitol violence.

The Bachelor Cast

James McCoy Taylor was seen in JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in the year 2016.

James McCoy Taylor's Instagram

James often keeps his social media profile updated with what he is doing. Recently he posted a picture of himself from a vacation. He had apparently gone skiing at Alta Ski Area where he had a great time. Check out the post of the same below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.