Jang Ki Yong And Son Yeon Jae Are Dating? Celebs' Respective Agencies Issue Statements

The Korean entertainment industry has been lately witnessing quite some love stories' news in the past few weeks as MOMOLAND'S Hyebin and UNB's Marco made their relationship official, followed by Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da confirming their courtship too. Now, speculations are rife that The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos star Jang Ki Yong and the South-Korean rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon Jae are seeing each other. Thus, read on to find out what exactly lead to sparking Jang and Son's dating rumours and what they had to say about it.

Are Son Yeon Jae and Jang Ki Yong dating?

For quite some time now, rumours about Son Yeon Jae and Jang Ki Yong dating each other have been doing the rounds on online communities. The rumours were fuelled by the celebrities' Instagram posts. For the unversed, both Son and Jang had posted photos of the ocean on their Instagram handles, clicked at similar places, shared on the same day. On April 25, 2021, Jang posted a photograph of the picturesque view of the ocean and sunset from his hotel room.

Check out Jang Ki Yong's Instagram post below:

On the same day itself, Son Yeon Jae shared a streak of photos of herself wandering around at the same location on Instagram. She also posted a photograph of the ocean, similar to that of Jang, which led to fans wondering whether it was their way of indirectly hinting at their relationship. Take a look at Son Yeon Jae's Instagram post:

Now, to put an end to the ongoing linkup rumours and to put all speculations to rest, the agencies of both the celebrities came forward to issue a clarification. In its official statement, YG Entertainment quoted Jang Ki Yong and said, "Actor Jang Ki Yong says he and Son Yeon Jae do not know each other. The photo in question was taken when he went to Busan to film the drama Now, We Are Breaking Up." On the other hand, Son Yeon Jae’s agency also issued her response and stated, "As a result of checking with Son Yeon Jae, she and Jang Ki Yong do not know each other at all. Son Yeon Jae doesn’t have any acquaintances in the entertainment world."

