Jared Padalecki And Milo Ventimiglia From 'Gilmore Girls' Fire Up Their Online Bromance

Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki intensified the fangirling moment of Gilmore Girls fans after professing his love for his Gilmore Girls cast member, Milo Ventimiglia. The teen heartthrobs of the early 2000s had a sweet interaction over the internet where they fired up their real-life bromance. Check out Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia's photos where they wittily admitted their love for one another's characters.

Milo Ventimiglia's 'I heart Dean'

The 43-year-old actor was recently seen in a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Milo went on to pay a tribute to Jared Padalecki in Gilmore Girls who played the character of Dean Forester with a sign that read 'I heart Dean forever'. The host of the Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon pointed out the placement of the sign, which was on the Emmy nomination certificate for his role in This Is Us, asking if it was to throw a shade on his co-star. Milo cooly replied saying that he and Jared are really close friends and he thought the sign would look 'cool' there.

Jared Padalecki's 'I heart Jess'

Taking advantage of the moment, Jared took to his Instagram to hilariously reply to Milo Ventimiglia's sign by making his own sign with a fake award. The actor drew a sign for Jess, the character played by Milo Ventimiglia in Gilmore Girls, reading 'I heart Jess'. In the picture, he held up the sign along with a fake Oscar award and accompanied it with a funny caption.

Jared exclaimed in the caption writing that his and Milo's offices are very similar, 'Little bit of Michael Mueller, 'a little bit of Gilmore Girls homeboy love!', added the actor. He further added in the caption that he does not have an Emmy nomination yet but he does have a trophy for the 'best body'. He ended the caption by writing that he missed Milo Ventimiglia.

Netizen's reaction to the Gilmore Girls cast bromance

The Gilmore Girls series ran from the year 2000 and 2007 where the fans were torn between the two actors as they played the love interest of Rory Gilmore played by Alexis Bledel. The saga continued fifteen years later as the fans still could not decide who they root for the most. Milo Ventimiglia dropped by the post to comment 'Love you brother' while many fans complimented the actors for their real-life friendship.

