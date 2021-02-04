Jared Padalecki Announces 'Walker' Season 2; Says, 'Ready To Saddle Up'

Walker is a popular action television series that released last month on January 21. It is a reboot of the 1993 series Walker, Texas Ranger starring Chuck Norris. The lead of the new version, Jared Padalecki has been acclaimed by the audiences as well as many critics for his portrayal of the titular role on the first season. The actor has now shared a tweet which has revealed that the audience will get to witness Walker season 2 as well – have a look at the tweet.

Jared Padalecki announces Walker season 2

The reboot of the popular 1993 show has received a lot of love in its brief run, which has prompted the makers to come back with another season of the show. The fans of Walker had been asking questions about whether the show would be returning with more seasons, and they have finally got their response. The leading actor of the show, Jared, himself shared the good news in his recent tweet where he penned a heartfelt message for his fans and supporters. He began the message by saying that he “couldn’t be prouder” of the fact that the show will be returning with a second season.

Couldn’t be prouder to announce we’ve been picked up for our 2nd season today! Grateful for the support from our friends at @TheCW, our crew, cast & most especially y’all for the tremendous support. Ready to saddle up for this ride & give you all I’ve got. Big love from Texas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i20jhB3UVV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) February 3, 2021

ALSO READ: Where Is 'Walker' 2021 Filmed? Read To Know Where This Jared Padalecki Starrer Was Shot

He also talked about being “grateful” to the cast and crew of the show for the support that they have shown and made a special mention for his fans. He ended his message by telling his fans to get ready and sent his regards from Texas. As expected, his followers took no time in expressing their excitement for the new season. They responded to Jared saying that they were all excited and waiting for Walker season 2.

YAYYY so exciting i can’t wait — em!! (@unpluggedem) February 3, 2021

ALSO READ: 'Walker' Cast 2021: Details About The Cast Of The Latest American Action Television Series

Jared Padalecki has been previously associated with quite a few popular film and television projects. He made his acting debut way back in 1999, in the film A Little Inside. He eventually started appearing in a number of films and television shows. Some of these include A Ring of Endless Light, Gilmore Girls, House of Wax, New York Minute, Flight of the Phoenix and many others. However, he attained global fame for his lead role in the recently concluded TV show Supernatural.

ALSO READ: Jared Padalecki Talks About 'Supernatural' Series Finale & Why He Liked The Show's Ending

ALSO READ: 'Supernatural' Actor Jared Padalecki Shares A Throwback Photo From Final Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.