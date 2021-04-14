Jared Padalecki Once Reminisced 'Gilmore Girls' As Sam Winchester, Here's How

Jared Padalecki became a household name as Sam Winchester from Supernatural. Jared has been essaying the role of the demon and ghost hunter for more than a decade now. But long before Jared chose to deal with demons he was once known as Rory Gilmore’s first boyfriend. Once, Supernatural even paid a tiny tribute to Jared Padalecki’s Gilmore Girls connection. Here’s how.

Supernatural has been running on TV screens for more than a decade now. The show’s lead characters Sam and Dean Winchester might go down as one of the most iconic duos in pop culture. But Sam Winchester was not only the demon and ghost hunter we are now familiar with. Sam a.k.a. actor Jared Padalecki first appeared on television in the show, Gilmore Girls.

In this hit TV show that primarily focuses on a mother-daughter duo, Jared Padalecki was seen as Rory Gilmore’s boyfriend Dean Forester. Dean Forester was Rory Gilmore's on-again, off-again boyfriend from Season 1 to Season 3. He also made a few appearances through Season 4 and 5. But after his stint on the hit show ended, Jared Padalecki chose to chase demons as Sam Winchester.

In Supernatural Season 2, the showrunners paid a small tribute to Gilmore Girls. In an episode titled ‘Hollywood Babylon’, Sam and Dean Winchester visit Los Angeles for investigating a series of deaths on the set of a horror movie. When Sam and Dean land in Los Angeles they go on a Hollywood tour and visit a fake Warner Bros. studio.

During the tour, a guide directs the tourists’ attention to the set of Stars Hollow, Rory and Lorelai Gilmore’s little town. The guide then adds that the set is for the show, Gilmore Girls. While the guide talks about the show and its set, the camera continues to focus on Jared Padalecki. Soon, Sam gets off the tram and moves away from the tour. Even though Jared Padalecki revisited his Gilmore Girls days through his new show, it was still an iconic moment for fans of both shows.

Image Credit: _.gilmore_girls._ Instagram, CW Supernatural Instagram