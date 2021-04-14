Last Updated:

Jared Padalecki Trends On Twitter, Fans Refer To Him As 'sunshine Incarnate'

Jared Padalecki is known for his role of Sam Winchester in the series Supernatural. The actor has been trending on Twitter for his warm and helpful nature.

Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki is currently trending on Twitter as thousands of his fans are pouring in praises and compliments for the actor, and how he has impacted their lives. The actor is most popularly known for portraying the character of Sam Winchester for 15 seasons on the hit series Supernatural. Here is everything you need to know about why WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki is trending on Twitter and what his fans have to say about him.

Jared Padalecki trends on Twitter 

According to a report by TVWeb, Hollywood star Jared Padalecki, known for his character as Sam Winchester, is currently trending on Twitter for all the right reasons. The actor is known for his kindness and generosity, and his inspirational quotes on social media. Jared also shows eagerness to help people in need and it's his nature and behaviour that has caused a huge outpour of love for him by his fans. 

A lot of netizens took to their Twitter handles and praised the actor with the hashtag WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki. While one user called him the warmest, most sincere, and most beautiful human being he had ever witnessed, another person referred to him as the sunshine incarnate. A Twitter user even wrote that the Supernatural character Sam Winchester would have felt honoured to be played by someone like Jared Padalecki. Here are a few tweets about the actor, praising him for his down-to-earth and positive aura and nature.

Jared Padalecki in Supernatural

Supernatural first aired in September 2005. The show starred Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester respectively and was helmed by Eric Kripke. The plot revolved around the two brothers who go on a mission to hunt supernatural beings like demons and ghosts. The entire show was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, and areas around it. After its eleventh season, the series was known as the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series. Jared Padalecki is currently starring in the serial Walker that premiered this year in the month of January. The show is an American action series which is a reboot of the 1993–2001 television series called Walker, Texas Ranger.

