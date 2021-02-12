Jason Biggs Talks About His Biggest Regret Of Turning Down A Role In This Popular Sitcom

American Pie actor Jason Biggs recently opened up about why he turned down a major role in the popular sitcom titled How I Met Your Mother. The show that ran for nine seasons has a massive fan base today. Biggs talked about how letting go of the role is one of his biggest regrets to date. The Wedding Daze star appeared on SiriusXM's The Covino and Rich Show and spoke at length about turning down the chance of playing Ted Mosby.

Jason Biggs opens up about turning down How I Met Your Mother

Eight Below actor Jason finally spoke about the reason for turning down the role of Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother, which was eventually played by Josh Radnor. The 42-year-old actor shared that he was offered the role of Ted Mosby and it is probably his biggest regret, passing on the show. He added that he was in a phase at that time which sounds obnoxious now but he thought to himself if he really wants to do television at that point in time. He further said that he wasn't sure if he wanted to go down that route.

While Biggs turned down the opportunity to star in the sitcom, his American Pie co-star Alyson Hannigan ended up joining the cast as Lily Aldrin. How I Met Your Mother's cast includes Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders, and Jason Segel in lead roles. Talking about his American Pie co-actor Alyson, Biggs stated that they have never talked about it and he isn't even sure if she knew about him being offered the role. While the Orange Is The New Black star added that in the big picture he has no regrets, he does sometimes wonder what could have been.

Jason went on to say that he is very lucky and fortunate to still be here and it is great. He further added that if he could do something differently, he would have taken that role for sure. Jason Biggs was last seen in the now-cancelled series titled Outmatched, which premiered in January 2020. The series starred Biggs and Maggie Lawson as a blue-collar couple trying to raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

