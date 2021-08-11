Jason Momoa Says He's Hesitant To Encourage His Kids' Wish To Become Actors

Jason Momoa, popularly known as Aquaman, recently spoke about his kids’ possible futures in Hollywood and expressed his sorrow stating how one of his kids wished to have a career as an actor. The 42-year-old actor further talked about how he was hesitant to encourage such future ambitions of his kids.

Jason Momoa on his kids’ possible futures in Hollywood

According to the reports by ET Online, Jason Momoa confessed about his kids’ futures in Hollywood and said, “Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to." Stating further about how he wanted to keep them as far as possible from the industry, he added, “I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.".

After thinking over it, he further mentioned that he might be convinced if his kids really wanted to enter the entertainment world and added, “But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love that.".

As the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix thriller, Sweet Girl, his on-screen daughter, Isabela Merced also spoke about how there was more to the acting job that many aspirants do not understand when they dream of becoming an actor.

As Jason Momoa turned producer for his upcoming Netflix movie, he spoke about how he did not want to restrain himself from simply acting. "I've been directing for a while now, so it's been a passion. I love to see the full project, not just be in the one piece of it. But it's nice also to just do the actor stuff. I'm happy I can do both", he concluded.

Jason Momoa’s latest releases

Apart from Sweet Girl, the actor has also been working on a sci-fi movie, Dune, in which he will be seen alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, and others. He will also be featured in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom directed by James Wan along with a fantasy comedy film, Slumberland by Francis Lawrence.

IMAGE: AP

