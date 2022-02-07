Jason Momoa Shares BTS Clips From Rock Climbing Training For Upcoming HBO Show 'The Climb'

Jason Momoa took to his social media account to give fans a glimpse into his preparations for his forthcoming HBO Max show titled The Climb. The actor flaunted his rock climbing skills in the video and fans hailed him in the comments section. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the DCEU superhero actioner, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which recently wrapped up filming.

Jason Momoa shares BTS clip from The Climb

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share some glimpses from the sets of his upcoming show, The Climb. He was seen alongside Chris Sharma, a professional rock climber. The duo will soon hit the upcoming HBO show together. Momoa was seen manoeuvring his way up a wall with great skill. Although Momoa did not share The Climb release date, he mentioned that it would release later this year and fans' excitement known no bounds. He wrote, "Love you Hermano, see you soon @chris_sharma aloha j. @chris_sharma Good times with mi Hermano @prideofgypsies I'm so excited to share our new show “The Climb” for @hbomax with the world later this year! So good to hang, do our thing and film some rad shit together! Thanks for the visit, we love you Hermano!"

According to a report by ScreenRant, the forthcoming show will see contestants, who are amateur rock climbers take on some mental and physical challenges. They will compete against each other for the title of 'world's best amateur rock climber'. Fans now wonder if the actor will also join the amateur climbers as they take on multiple challenges.

Momoa was recently in the news after reports about him being part of Fast And Furious 10 alongside Vin Diesel made headlines. Although the role he will be seen in is not confirmed, fans are excited to see him being part of the popular franchise. The official Instagram handle of the film welcomed the actor on board as they wrote, "The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa." According to The Hollywood Reporter, apart from the duo, the film will also see Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges and others in pivotal roles.

