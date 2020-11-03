Jeannie Mai Forced To Leave 'DWTS' After She Was Hospitalised

Popular TV host and stylist Jeanne Mai has walked out of Dancing with the Stars, as she is keeping her well-being a priority. The Real co-host who was a part of the 29th season of the dance reality show, was recently hospitalized due to a health concern. Read on to know more details:

Jeannie Mai forced to leave DWTS as she is in hospital

In a statement to Good Morning America, Mai mentioned that the doctors had discovered a health condition with her throat which needed immediate attention and surgery. She further expressed being heartbroken as her journey on the show comes to an end now. She also mentioned how she pushed herself to new limits physically and mentally and was really proud of how far she and her partner had come.

Brandon in his video message to GMA expressed how he and Mai are devastated at this news and their journey for the season ends here. He added that Jeannie’s health comes first and also thanked fans for helping the duo get this far on the show. He said that everyone on the team was praying for Jeannie’s speedy recovery.

This will also lead to only one contestant being eliminated from the show on Monday’s episode, which was supposed to have a double elimination. The show in their statement on Monday mentioned that Jeannie has inspired the team along with her million fans with her energy and dedication and they wish her a full and speedy recovery. The statement added as Jeannie is withdrawing from the competition, the show will see eight remaining couples and single elimination.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong had become fan favourites on the dance competition shows. Mai had dedicated one of her most remarkable performances on DWTS to her fiancé Jeezy. She performed on the song Married Life from the movie UP during the Disney Night episode and spoke about her relationship with him. She said in the episode, “It's very symbolic to J and I. My entire life took a turn when I met my fiancé J. We went on our first date and we got engaged a few months ago...He adds to my dreams. He colours them in. I played 'Up' for him while we were dating. This movie is how I would like to grow old together."

