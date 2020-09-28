Jeff Daniels' Acting In 'The Comey Rule' Made James Comey Feel 'nauseous', Here's Why

Jeff Daniels starred in The Comey Rule which is a political drama which enacts real scenes from the life and political career of the US President, Donald Trump. Daniels essayed the role of James Comey while Brendan Gleeson played Donald Trump. However, during the shoot of an important scene, Jeff Daniels was so much in character that the real James Comey felt sick. Heres' what this is about.

Jeff Daniels made James Comey feel sick on the sets of The Comey Rule

The Comey Rule show is a mini-series which is based on James Comey and Donald Trump's equations. In the series, Jeff Daniels plays reel life Comey. During the shoot of an important scene between Trump and Comey, the latter was actually present on the sets. The scene was from their very private meeting in January 2017 and Daniels' acting was so on point and impressed the former FBI chief that he ended up feeling sick on the sets.

Jeff Daniels revealed on the US talk show, The View that it was the first time that he was meeting Comey. The latter told the actor that he had "brought it all back" for him from that fateful day. In fact, the scene was so close to real that Comey admitted he felt a "little nauseous". Daniels joked that usually, such a comment meant the performance was not good but in this case, it was.

Also Read: Brendan Gleeson Plays Donald Trump In 'The Comey Rule', Makers Release Trailer | Watch

In other news, The Comey Rule is based on the book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership. It pens the first few months of tension after Trump took his office at the White House. The former FBI chief was fired from his job in 2017 after he attempted to investigate Donald Trump's possible ties with Russian authorities regarding the election. The scene being shot was the one where Trump questioned Comey's loyalty and also threatened to fire him from his job.

The Comey Rule cast

As mentioned above, Jeff Daniels essays the titular role of James Comey. Meanwhile, Brendan Gleeson portrays the US President Donald Trump and Kingsley Ben-Adir played former US President, Barack Obama in the show. The rest of the cast includes Oona Chaplin, Holly Hunter, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Kelly, T. R. Knight and Peter Coyote among others.

Also Read: 'The Comey Rule' Main Cast And The Real Life Politicians They Will Play; See List Here

Also Read: JK Rowling's Army Of Literati A Patronus Against Latest 'Woke Brigade' Hatemongering Bid

Also Read: Lil Wayne's Net Worth: Apart From His Songs, Here's How The Rapper Earns His Millions

Image credit: jeffdanielsofficial Instagram, James Comey Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.