'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich': All You Need To Know About Netflix’s Latest Documentary

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. The much-awaited documentary on him titled, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich released last week on the digital streaming platform, Netflix. He had died in prison in 2019 before he could be tried for the charges against him. Read on to know more about this latest documentary:

ALSO READ | Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abused Girls Until Last Year, Says Lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Everything you need to know

Netflix released the much-awaited documentary on Jeffrey Epstein last week on May 27, 2020. Viewers can now catch-up on the same by the title, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. The series is in four episodes of 56 minutes each.

ALSO READ | Prince Andrew Called Uncooperative In Jeffrey Epstein Probe

The series has majorly all accusers speaking throughout. The ones who pressed charges against Jeffrey Epstein are the primary voices in Netflix’s show. The overview of the series, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich traces how Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth and power to carry on with his sexual antics. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is also directed by Lisa Bryant of who has experience in the true-crime documentaries genre.

Netflix’s latest crime documentary, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich also looks at how he emerged powerfully and how he used that power. The trailer of the series showcased various shots of Jeffrey Epstein’s lavish mansion and the private island where he would allegedly take underaged women. Numerous victims are seen talking about the abuse in Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

ALSO READ | Antivirus Guru John McAfee Says Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Kill Himself

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is a scandalous story about power, wealth, and corruption. Many people know about his sexual offenses and his mysterious suicide in prison back in 2019. However, Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will showcase everything about the life of Jeffrey Epstein and even his inner workings.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will also show how he went on to become a prominent name on Wall Street. It also showcases how the system allowed him to allegedly sexually abuse young women without attracting any notice from the outside world.

The whole case against Jeffrey Epstein emerged when one of the young girls’ parents complained to the police in 2005 that he had sexually abused her. He was convicted in 2008 and while he was in prison, the federal police found several other girls with similar allegations. Jeffrey Epstein was arrested again in mid-2019 for charges against sex trafficking. However, he allegedly committed suicide in his cell a month later.

ALSO READ | Epstein Frequented Harvard, Had Own Office, Report Finds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.