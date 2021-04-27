Jenna Coleman To Play Joan Bright In The Upcoming Series 'The War Rooms'

Actor Jenna Coleman who was recently seen in the 8-part BBC crime thriller series The Serpent will be seen next in the show The War Rooms, in the lead role of Joan Bright. The series will be produced by Academy Award-winning film producer David Parfitt and tells the story of women who lived at the Whitehall Bunker. Scroll along and find out more about the series here.

Jenna Coleman to star next in The War Rooms

According to PTI, Coleman will be leading The War Rooms as she plays Joan Bright, the woman who ran Winston Churchill’s secret Whitehall bunker. The series is created by David Chidlow, who also scribed Moving On and will be bankrolled by David Parfitt, who is former Content Media President of Film Jamie Carmichael.

The War Rooms will show in detail the stories of women that lived, loved and triumphed at Winston Churchill’s secret Whitehall bunker. Bright was known to be dating Ian Fleming, who authored James Bond and is also considered as one of his inspirations for Miss Moneypenny. Joan’s memoir The Inner Circle: A View of War at the Top, has also been used as inspiration for the upcoming series.

Talking about her role in the movie, Jenna Coleman said, “Joan Bright was never going to live a conventional life – a young woman who lived her war days under the official secrets act, undercover and underground in the war rooms. This story is so compelling not only because of her unique and liberal mind, wryness of spirit and curiosity to live but because of the opportunity to examine this endlessly fascinating period of time through an intimate and human lens”.

The actor further added, “The closeness and proximity of days and nights lived within this small space, the carriers of the truth amidst the oblivion of propaganda above. The beauty and fragility of human connection when living through a time when no one knows what tomorrow will bring. I’m so excited to unearth these hidden lives and at a time where it feels so shockingly relevant right now”.

Promo Image Source: Jenna Coleman's Instagram