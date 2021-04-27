Last Updated:

Jenna Coleman's Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The 'The Serpent' Actor?

Jenna Coleman's quiz is here for all those who would like to find out how well do they know the "The Serpent" actor. Take this quiz and test your knowledge.

In Picture: Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman Instagram


Jenna Coleman has turned 35 years old today. The actor was quite recently seen as Marie-Andree Leclerc in Netflix's The Serpent. But, as is evidenced by her page on IMDb, there's more to her than simply her filmography. If you're someone who thinks that you know Jenna Coleman well, you can take the following Jenna Coleman's quiz based on Jenna Coleman's family, her body of work and various other pieces of Jenna Coleman's trivia. Take Jenna Coleman's birthday quiz and find out how well do you know "The Serpent" star.

Jenna Coleman's Birthday Quiz:

1) What is Jenna Coleman's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) US $3-5 Million

b) US $7-8 Million

c) US $10-12 Million

d) No official information regarding her fortune is available

2) What is Jenna Coleman's Zodiac Sign?

a) Libra

b) Cancer

c) Taurus

d) Gemini

3) What is the function of the character played by Jenna Coleman in The Serpent?

a) The girlfriend and aid to the show's protagonist

b) One of the victims of the show's protagonist

c) Coleman simply has a cameo appearance

d) None of the above

4) Which one from the following list of cities is where Jenna Coleman was born in?

a) Wales, United Kingdom

b) Melbourne, Australia

c) Austin, Texas

d) Blackpool, United Kingdom 

5) What was the name of the character played by Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who?

a) Austin Tennant

b) Serena Thatcher

c) Clara Oswald

d) None of the above

6) Who is Jenna Coleman's favourite Doctor Who actor?

a) Christopher Eccleston

b) David Tennant

c) Matt Smith

d) Rowan Atkinson

7) A role that was offered to her made Jenna Coleman skip drama school. What was the part was she offered?

a) Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale

b) Rose Dawson in Titanic

c) Marie-Andree Leclerc in Netflix's The Serpent

d) None of the above

8) Jenna Coleman even appeared in an MCU film. Which movie was it?

a) Black Panther

b) Iron Man 2

c) Captain America: The First Avenger

d) Ant-Man

9) Which famous Television miniseries was Jenna Coleman a part of?

a) Titanic

b) Chernobyl

c) The Serpent

d)  A and C

10) What was the name of the character played by Jenna Coleman in a miniseries based on a historic tragedy?

a) Annie Desmond

b) Rose Dawson

c) Amy Charmichael

d) None of the above

11) What is Jenna Coleman's full name?

a) Jenna-Margeret Coleman

b) Jenna-Clara Coleman

c)  Jenna-Louise Coleman

d) None of the above

12) What is the name of the Australian drama film that Jenna Coleman starred in?

a) The Nightingale

b) The Castle

c) Goldstone

d) The Cry

13) What is the name of Jenna Coleman's husband?

a) David Tennant

b) Rowan Atkinson Jr.

c) Michael Sheen

d) Tom Hughes

14) What is the name of the historical character she is famous for portraying?

a) Queen Victoria

b) Queen Elizabeth II

c) Princess Diana

d) None of the above

15) Since when has Jenna Coleman been married to her husband?

a) 2019

b) 2016

c) 2014

d) Unclear

Answers:-1-a, 2-c, 3a, 4-d, 5-c, 6-b, 7-a, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-c, 12-d, 13-d, 14-a, 15-b

DISCLAIMER: The above information regarding Jenna Coleman's Net Worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures. 

