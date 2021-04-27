Jenna Coleman's Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The 'The Serpent' Actor?

Quick links:
Jenna Coleman has turned 35 years old today. The actor was quite recently seen as Marie-Andree Leclerc in Netflix's The Serpent. But, as is evidenced by her page on IMDb, there's more to her than simply her filmography. If you're someone who thinks that you know Jenna Coleman well, you can take the following Jenna Coleman's quiz based on Jenna Coleman's family, her body of work and various other pieces of Jenna Coleman's trivia. Take Jenna Coleman's birthday quiz and find out how well do you know "The Serpent" star.
a) US $3-5 Million
b) US $7-8 Million
c) US $10-12 Million
d) No official information regarding her fortune is available
a) Libra
b) Cancer
c) Taurus
d) Gemini
a) The girlfriend and aid to the show's protagonist
b) One of the victims of the show's protagonist
c) Coleman simply has a cameo appearance
d) None of the above
a) Wales, United Kingdom
b) Melbourne, Australia
c) Austin, Texas
d) Blackpool, United Kingdom
a) Austin Tennant
b) Serena Thatcher
c) Clara Oswald
d) None of the above
a) Christopher Eccleston
b) David Tennant
c) Matt Smith
d) Rowan Atkinson
a) Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale
b) Rose Dawson in Titanic
c) Marie-Andree Leclerc in Netflix's The Serpent
d) None of the above
a) Black Panther
b) Iron Man 2
c) Captain America: The First Avenger
d) Ant-Man
a) Titanic
b) Chernobyl
c) The Serpent
d) A and C
a) Annie Desmond
b) Rose Dawson
c) Amy Charmichael
d) None of the above
a) Jenna-Margeret Coleman
b) Jenna-Clara Coleman
c) Jenna-Louise Coleman
d) None of the above
a) The Nightingale
b) The Castle
c) Goldstone
d) The Cry
a) David Tennant
b) Rowan Atkinson Jr.
c) Michael Sheen
d) Tom Hughes
a) Queen Victoria
b) Queen Elizabeth II
c) Princess Diana
d) None of the above
a) 2019
b) 2016
c) 2014
d) Unclear
