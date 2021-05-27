Jennifer Aniston Net Worth 2021: Details About The FRIENDS Actor's Earnings

American actor Jennifer Aniston has etched herself in the memory of the audience with her performance as Rachel Green in the 1994 sitcom FRIENDS. She was an integral part of FRIENDS for 10 years before the curtain fell on it in 2004. She is remembered for her role in this iconic show and also for her stellar performances in all the films she has starred in. Just as FRIENDS Reunion special episode was released on May 27, her fans wanted to know what her net worth must account to. Here are all the details about Jennifer Aniston net worth 2021.

Jennifer Aniston net worth 2021 and her earrings over the years

According to a report by celebritynetworth.com, the Marley & Me actor’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million. The 55-year-old star has starred in several commercial blockbusters. She has displayed her versatility and essayed several eccentric characters in her films. Jennifer also wooed the audience with her innate fashion sense which is quite evident in FRIENDS.

Jennifer Aniston earnings through FRIENDS

According to a report by Stylecaster, Aniston earned $22,500 per episode when she joined the cast of FRIENDS. She went to make $960,000 for the second season. The sharp spike in the fee was accounted to her on-screen relationship with David Schwimmer. The entire cast was earning $1 million per episode in season nine and ten because of the show’s massive success. She also earns a huge deal through her brand endorsements. Jennifer also secured her name in the Forbes’ list of one of America’s richest actors.

Jennifer Aniston’s career

She entered the film fraternity and started off by playing uncredited roles in films. Aniston bagged her first role in a feature film titled Leprechaun which was a horror-comedy. She shot to with her performance in FRIENDS. She bagged the leading lady’s part in popular films like He's Just Not That Into You, The Bounty Hunter, Horrible Bosses and Office Christmas Party. On the small screen, she starred in Muddling Through, The Morning Show and Ferris Bueller. She also was the host of Saturday Night Live. She also serves as the executive producer of FRIENDS Reunion that is available for streaming on HBO Max.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: @jenniferaniston Instagram

