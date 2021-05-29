Jennifer Aniston Reveals How She Almost Lost Her Role Of Rachel Green In 'FRIENDS'

FRIENDS Reunion revealed several incidences related to the iconic sitcom FRIENDS. The creators of the show, Kevin S. Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, also revealed several details about the casting process of the show. When it came to casting Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, the creators told the audience how Jennifer had to jumble between two shows at the beginning of FRIENDS.

Jennifer Aniston reveals how she chose FRIENDS over Muddling Through

The creators revealed Jennifer Aniston had already signed another sitcom named Muddling Through before being asked for FRIENDS. Jennifer further told how the producers of Muddling Through had told her FRIENDS would not make her a star. Following the reunion episode, Jeniffer appeared in an interview with SiriusXM's Gayle King In The House. When asked about further details of her statement, Jennifer explained how she was booked in the second position for FRIENDS. She then recalled her chat with director Jim Burrows and said Burrows told her that Muddling Through would get picked up. Jennifer, who had thought Marta cast her as her other show would not get picked up. However, as Muddling Through was picked up for three episodes, the makers of FRIENDS started auditioning for Jen's backup.

The We're The Millers actor also recalled how she received calls from her friends who were considering auditioning for Rachel's part. Jen, who was shocked by the news, went to the producers of the show. She requested the producers to let her out of the show as she loved being on FRIENDS. It was then when the producer said FRIENDS would not make her a star. Jen ended her statement by saying she loved being on that show as well, and the producers were good people. However, she was just madly in love with FRIENDS.

Jennifer Aniston in FRIENDS

Jennifer Aniston played one of the lead roles in the 1994 sitcom. Her character Rachel Green was initially an unemployable suburban princess, who grew up to be a hardworking Ralph Lauren executive. She had several love interests, however, always ended up being with Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer. Rachel Green is known for her outgoing character and fashion sense in the show.

IMAGE: JENIFFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.