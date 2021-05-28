Jennifer Aniston Shares Unseen BTS Video From Sets Of FRIENDS; Watch Here

Jennifer Aniston quite recently took to Instagram in order to share some FRIENDS BTS footage featuring her, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. In the video footage, one can see that Jennifer Aniston can be heard talking about her experience of working on the set of the mega-hit sitcom. But, every now and then, her co-stars would enter the frame in order to playfully interrupt the interview in question. The co-stars can also be seen sharing a hearty laugh as and when one prank or the other is pulled. The video can be found below.

Jennifer Aniston shares an unseen BTS video from the sets of FRIENDS:

It must be noted that Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green become a pop culture phenomenon. Several of her one-liners and her hairdo were amongst many of the things that the fans adopted over the years. Currently, the star is co-front lining Apple TV+'s The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon, who played one of Jennifer Aniston's on-screen sisters on FRIENDS. Quite recently, Jennifer Aniston was seen on the FRIENDS reunion special episode alongside all of her other co-stars from the show along with the actors who had appeared on the mega-hit sitcom as either a guest star or a supporting character.

About the FRIENDS reunion special episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series share screen space one more time. They can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. Globally, the HBO Max original can be streamed on several platforms. In the case of India, it can be streamed on Zee5. In addition to the main six FRIENDS cast members, several other guest stars have also been seen making an appearance on the show. A list of the same can be found below.

FRIENDS reunion special guest star roster:

FRIENDS reunion special trailer:

