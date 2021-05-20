Jennifer Aniston Surprises Courtney, Admits Stealing Monica's Dress From FRIENDS Set

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow recently sat for a candid chat to answer questions ahead of the release of Friends Reunion on HBO max. When all the three actors were asked to name their favourite things that they stole from the sets of the iconic tv show, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has stolen a dress that Monica wore on the sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston admits to stealing a Monica dress from the Friends set

In an interview segment with People Magazine, Jennifer Aniston said that she stole a dress that Monica wore. She added that she went into her line of clothes and pulled it out. She also shared that she still has the dress and wears it to this day. Hearing this Courtney Cox responded with Do you still have it and still wear it to which Jennifer replied with Yes I do. Courtney then asked Jennifer to show it to her after which Jennifer went on to describe the dress as black with a floral pattern, a lace V-neck, and cap sleeves. While Lisa Kudrow laughed on hearing this and created with Wow!, Courtney was quick to say “It’s probably gone in and out of style four times” to which Jennifer added, “And it will always be in style.”

Courtney shared that said she didn’t keep anything from the set, but Lisa revealed she still has all the rings that her character Phoebe wore throughout the show and also some of the security badges that allowed her to access the set while they were filming the sitcom. To this revelation, Jennifer wondered out loud that did they have security badges as she doesn't remember having one while Lisa assured her that she did have one.

Friends Reunion Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of the Friends Reunion dropped recently and since then fans cannot keep calm about getting to watch their favourite characters together onscreen again after almost a decade. Talking about the reunion the entire Friends cast will be making an appearance including the 6 friends Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courtney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Mattew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer) and Joey (Matt Le Blanc) along with appearances by some of the returning cast members like Maggie Wheeler as Janice and Tom Selleck as Richard Burke. The Friends Reunion release date is scheduled to be on May 27 exclusively on HBO Max.

IMAGE:COURTNEY COX'S INSTAGRAM

