Jennifer Coolidge Suggests Gruesome End For Tanya's Husband In The White Lotus

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge had a fun quip on the series co-star Jon Gries' character Greg in Mike White's drama. Coolidge's as Tanya was one of the characters who had a continuing arc in season 2 and returned for the trip to Sicily with her on-screen partner Jon.

However, Tanya's love for Greg was not returned in the best possible manner. While season 1 showed them falling hard and fast for each other, in season 2, the simmering tension in their relationship was visible on the surface.

By the end of season 2, it became evident to Tanya that Greg was actually plotting her murder with a group of hired professionals as he left her midway on their trip abroad. Later on, Tanya formed a relationship with some unsuspecting people on the trip, which left her in danger. Unfortunately, she ended up dying, much to the dismay of the fans.

Tanya wants a 'gruesome' death for Greg

(Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries on The White Lotus season 2 | Image: Twitter)

Jennifer Coolidge was not one to hold back. Even though her character was killed off in season 2, the betrayal she faced is still hurting her enough to exact revenge from her on-screen partner. Coolidge shared that she would want Greg to die in the most gruesome manner.

"I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine,” she said on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, in which she featured opposite The Bear star Jeremy Allen White.

Jennifer Coolidge opens up on the end of her character in The White Lotus

(Jennifer Coolidge on The White Lotus 1 | Image: The White Lotus/Instagram)

Jennifer Coolidge's character in The White Lotus was one of the favourite characters on the show. When Tanya was killed off, it was a sad moment for the fans. Talking about the end of her journey with the show, Coolidge said, "Maybe people would get sick of her on another season," adding it was a creative decision on the part of the makers to do away with her character.

Creator Mike White did get rid of Tanya, and now Coolidge wants him to get rid of Greg in Season 3. “If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out,” Coolidge shared.