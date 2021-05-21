Jenny McCarthy Fails To Recognise Hubby Donnie As Cluedle Doo On 'The Masked Singer'

Jenny McCarthy was left shell-shocked on The Masked Singer semi-finale. On the show’s recent episode, Cluedle-Doo finally revealed his identity. To everyone’s disbelief, Cluedle-Doo was none other than panellist Jenny McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny could not help but look embarrassed over the revelation of this secret identity. Find out more details about what went down in The Masked Singer’s latest episode.

Jenny McCarthy fails to recognize husband on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer aired its semi-finale recently and big adieu to a few of its contestants. But more than the eliminated contestants, somebody else’s hidden identity made all the headlines. Apart from the contestants, this season also featured another masked identity that was known as Cluedle-Doo. The rooster was not contestant but rather shared clues about other contestants’ real identity.

But since it was The Masked Singer’s semi-finale the showrunners decided to finally reveal the identity of Cluedle-Doo. After performing Mark Morrison’s track Return of the Mack, Doo removed his mask to the panelists and the contestants. Doo was none other than panelist Jennifer McCarthy’s husband Donnie Wahlberg. Apart from Jenny, other panelists like Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Darius Rucker, and Nicole Scherzinger were also shocked.

Before Donnie Wahlberg, all the panelists made a few guesses about Doo’s real identity. The names that were thrown around included Jamie Foxx, Akon, and Kevin James. But Daniel being Doo was the biggest joke played on Jenny McCarthy since she could not recognize her husband. According to Decider’s report, Daniel Wahlberg also commented on not being recognized by his wife.

Donnie revealed the two reasons he was on the show, the first one being to meet his wife and the second one being to reconnect with his News Kids On the Block fans. He added that his fans who are known as ‘Blockheads’ are like his family and hence he chose to be a part of the show. Talking about how he made sure to keep his identity secret, Donnie said that he had to sneak in and out of the set to make Jennifer does not get to know about him being Cluedle Doo. After the show ended, McCarthy even took to Twitter and reacted to Donnie being Doo.

This is gonna take a while to get over. The shame. Thank God @DonnieWahlberg still loves me. Amazing job tonight mister. I love you. #themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/Zwhi3VujKf — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) May 20, 2021

