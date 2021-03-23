'Jeopardy!' Fans 'dissatisfied' With Makers' Decision Of Having Dr Oz As New Guest Host

The American game show Jeopardy! recently received a lot of flak by netizens on social media after Dr Oz on Jeopardy! was introduced as the guest host. The "Dr. Oz Show" fame kicked off his stint as a guest host of the popular television show on Monday, as a result of original host Alex Trebek's death in November last year. As Dr. Mehmet Oz has been a controversial television personality, ardent fans of Jeopardy! weren't happy with the makers' decision of getting him on board as a guest host and expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Netizens are unhappy with Jeopardy's host this week and the following week

While a lot of people were excited to know who is hosting Jeopardy! this week, their excitement was soon taken by disappointment when it was announced that Dr Oz has been roped in as the show's guest host for two weeks. Before yesterday's Jeopardy! episode aired, the 60-year-old took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. Along with sharing a picture of himself from the set of Jeopardy!, he wrote: Tonight (and for the next two weeks), I have the great honour and privilege of guest hosting @Jeopardy! Make sure to tune in."

Take a look:

As the beloved host of Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek, passed away last year in November leaving everyone aghast, the show's new episodes for the next two week continue with Dr Oz. In the latest video clip shared on the show's official Twitter handle yesterday, Oz is heard saying, "I was fortunate to become friends with Alex and visited him and this show as often as I could. I miss you, Alex". For the unversed, in the past, the infamous television doctor has come under the scanner for giving out controversial medical advice to his viewers and was slammed for his weight-loss products in 2014 by a Senate panel.

In 2015, a group of doctors had also sent a letter to Columbia University seeking Dr Oz's dismissal from their faculty. Now, his introduction as the new Jeopardy! host recently has sparked fury among netizens on Twitter. Many flocked to the micro-blogging platform to criticise the makers' decision about the same. While one user tweeted writing, "I feel awful for the contestants that have waited their whole lives for this moment, but I cannot and will not be watching this snake oil salesman on jeopardy", another wrote, "This is just about the worst choice ever. What an insult to the memory of Alex Trebek, an ethical gentleman dedicated to truthful knowledge."

Check out some more reactions by Twitterati below:

The most disgraceful disrespect to Alex's legacy.



Especially after all of America told y'all that we want @levarburton and the powers that be acted like they had better options. — Jet Openly Blakc (@Skaterx999) March 22, 2021

I'm writing, not to be snarky, but to sincerely register my objection to this show associating its long-established identity of fact-based knowledge with a man whose stature has become increasingly dependent on dangerous pseudo-science. Jeopardy is very important to me. Thanks. — Santa Maria (@briansantamaria) March 22, 2021

I’m dissatisfied in this choice of a host. It doesn’t match the authenticity and kindness that #AlexTrebek stood for. — Kirsten Vangsness (@Vangsness) March 22, 2021

Congrats on the wonderful ratio, Jeopardy!



This is what happens when you allow someone who has zero relationship with facts guest host a show that's all about facts.



Very, very disappointed in @Jeopardy — â˜ Killer Tomato ðŸ… (@killerpomodoro) March 22, 2021

hard pass... Dr. Oz spreads unscientific disinformation for money... I'm not supporting that sorta thing. If you want me as a viewer, maybe get Levar Burton. — Ken thinks you should VOTE (@Nowayjose1979) March 22, 2021

Promo Image Source: Dr Oz Twitter