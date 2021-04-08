Jeremy Clarkson Will Host Special Tribute Episode Of 'Top Gear' To Honor Sabine Schmitz

Jeremy Clarkson will be coming back on Top Gear to host a special tribute episode. After six long years, he is to pay tribute to the late racing driver Sabine Schmitz, who died of cancer last month. Sabine Schmitz was the racing legend of Germany who was fighting cancer since 2017.

Jeremy Clarkson to honour late host Sabine Schmitz in special episode of Top Gear

Jeremy Clarkson exited Top Gear in 2015 amid his physical altercation with one of the producers of the show. He will be returning to host a special tribute episode of Top Gear. Matt LeBlanc and Sabine Schmitz became the new hosts of the show after Jeremy's exit. Later on, Jeremy went to host a new series called The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime along with Richard Hammond and James May. After hearing the news of Sabine's death, Jeremy took to his Twitter account to pay his condolence to Sabine. In the tweet, he wrote, "Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz," Clarkson wrote after news of Schmitz's death broke in March. "Such a sunny person and so full of beans." Check out his tweet below.

The tribute episode of Sabine Schmitz will air on BBC One later this week. The episode is already available on BBC iPlayer. However, according to a report by EW, BBC has no plans to broadcast the tribute episode and BBC America will honour the late Sabine Schmitz by paying a tribute card at the end of season 30.

Top Gear premiered first on October 20, 2002. The show is currently running its 30th season and has completed more than 223 episodes. The show is written by Richard Porter and Paul Kerensa. Brian Klein and Mark McQueen are the directors of the show. Throughout the thirty seasons, the show had a huge set of presenters. Initially, Jeremy Clarkson used to host the show but later on celebrities like Jason Dawe, Richard Hammond, James May, The Stig, Chris Evans, Matt LeBlanc, Sabine Schmitz, Eddie Jordan, Chris Harris, Rory Reid, Andrew Flintoff, and Paddy McGuiness also presented the show. The show revolves around the examination and reviewing of motor cars through various experts and also incorporates various racing challenges and competition.