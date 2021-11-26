Jeremy Renner Responds To Clint Barton Vs Yelena Belova Potential Clash In 'Hawkeye'

Jeremy Renner recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new show Hawkeye. On the show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Renner about Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova/Black Widow, to which the actor had a hilarious response.

The first two episodes of MCU's mini-series premiered on November 24. As fans watched the first few episodes, they wondered if Yelena Belova/Black Widow would be making an appearance. As the post-credit scene of Black Widow suggested, Yelena has a major grudge to settle against Barton.

Jeremy Renner's hilarious response to Hawkeye vs Yelena

Jeremy Renner recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where host Jimmy Fallon simply mentioned Yelena's name. Renner pretended to be totally unaware of her but then went on to mention what happened in the Black Widow post-credits scene. When asked about Yelena, Renner responded by saying, "Who? whose that?, yeah I don't know, I don't know she sounds familiar. Oh, you are talking about the thing that happened at the end of the Black Widow movie. I watched that with my niece and she said, 'oooh uncle Jeremy, what did you do?' I said I didn't do anything to her and that's all I know about that." Watch the hilarious video below-

It is confirmed that Natasha Romanoff's sister Yelena Belova will appear in the Hawkeye series. The post-credit scene of the Black Widow movie showed that as Yelena mourned Natasha's death, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tells Yelena that her next target has been decided and hands her a photo. The photo is of none other than Clint Barton aka Hawkeye a.k.a. Natasha's best friend. The post-credit scene suggested that a major clash between Barton and Belova lies ahead in the future.

More about Hawkeye

Meanwhile, in the series, Clint Barton will be forced to confront his past and fight the enemies he made when he was known as the deadly assailant Ronin. As he tries to fight off his enemies, he comes face-to-face with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who refers to herself as 'the world's greatest archer.' The duo teams up to fight Barton's enemies from his dark past and rush to get the Avenger home.

Reports suggest that the series could mark the end of Jeremy Renner's run as Hawkeye as he will pass on the mantle to Hailee Steinfeld's Bishop. Hawkeye's episodes one and two were released Wednesday, November 24 and the remaining four episodes will be released weekly until December 22.

(Image: Instagram/@black.widow/@hawkeyeofficial)