'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Mike & Lauren Reveal They're Expecting A Baby

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Michael Sorrentino wept tears of happiness after learning his wife Lauren Pesce was pregnant. American TV personality Mike Sorrentino and his love Lauren Sorrentino have recently revealed that they're expecting a baby boy this spring.

During the current season, Mike and Lauren have been shown to a fertility specialist to discuss their options. Within the first few days of her arrival in Vegas with the rest of the cast, Deena Cortese announced her pregnancy to the group using a towel that said, "I'm pregnant". She was a bit nervous to reveal the news to Mike and Lauren because she knew they had been trying for a while.

As soon as the duo got to know that they are having a baby, Mike reflected in a confessional on their difficult path that included a nearly year-long jail term for him following his release for tax evasion followed by a miscarriage. In a confessional, Lauren said it was all 'happy tears' as they had been waiting and praying to have a kid for a long time. Mike said he wouldn't change his past because it made him the man he is and expected he would be an 'amazing dad' as well.

During an episode of his and Lauren’s podcast, Here’s the Sitch, Mike confirmed that their pregnancy journey would play out on screen. He said that the answer is yes and when they found out, they had a camera on them, so fans will also find out what was their reaction when they got to know about it. Lauren added that it will just be a little delayed, while Mike quickly said that it’s a very special moment.

More about Lauren Pesce's pregnancy

Earlier to the latest episode, Mike shared a hint on his Instagram that Lauren would soon be able to reveal her pregnancy news on the show. Taking his Instagram handle, Mike gave fans a glimpse of the latest episode that included Lauren taking a pregnancy test. Lauren then went on explained to Mike that she brought a pregnancy test to Vegas because she knew she was due for her period. The video also showed Mike waiting as Lauren was in the washroom. He was also hearing asking her from the outside, “What’s it say, honey?”. Watch the video below.

