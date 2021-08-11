Jesse Williams Of 'Grey's Anatomy' Fame Returns To TV For Limited Series 'Take Me Out'

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is set to take on a role of a mixed-race baseballer in the limited series Take Me Out. The actor's upcoming stint, who essayed the role of Dr Jackson Avery on ABC drama Grey's for 12 years, is based on Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play that talks about homophobia prevalent in baseball, Deadline reported. The Image Award-winning actor will be called Darren Lemming, a mixed-race baseballer playing for the (fictional) Empires in the early 2000s.

The play has won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2003 and was also shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize. It is set to begin its Broadway revival next year, with Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson also due to star.

Jesse Williams to star as mixed-race baseballer in next

The movie will deal with the sensitive topic of homophobia in baseball as William's character, Darren, faces extreme hostility from his teammates when he decides to publicly share the fact that he is gay. This confrontation leads Darren to confront the reality of being a gay person of colour in baseball as he leads a discriminatory life, both on and off-field.

Writer Greenberg will adapt his play for the TV series in collaboration with Broadway director Scott Ellis, who has also worked on Modern Family and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel. The series will also be executively produced by Greenberg and Ellis. William, whose claim to fame include his roles as Joe Ryan in Little Fires Everywhere and Holden McCrea in The Cabin in the Woods said that he feels 'incredibly honoured' to helm Darren's role in bringing out the subject matter.

'Incredibly honoured' to helm Darren Lemming's role: Williams

Speaking about his role, Jesse added that the trials and tribulations that Richard's script presents are 'critical and seemingly boundless, cutting to the core of 'masculinity marketing'. Introspecting, he mentioned what a person really is if his peace is defined by that of others.

David Levine, Chief Creative Officer of Anonymous Content, the studio behind the adaptation also expressed his excitement in bringing the project from stage to screen, delving into salient issues combined with the wide baseball world. He added that the movie will be a 'great study in sport and character'. He expressed his confidence in Richard's abilities and the incredible team helming the project, further stating that the series would resonate with a diverse cross-section of fans.

(Source: Deadline)

(Image: IJESSEWILLIAMS/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.